PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West won two races during a Dwyer Division girls indoor track meet Saturday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
West was first in the 1,000 (3:17.42) and the 1,500 (5:12.43).
Team scores will not be kept at indoor meets this season.
Diana Turano finished second in the 55 dash (7.85) and and the long jump (14-5).
Mikayla Sousa was second in the 600 (1:47.70).
Madison Lorello was fifth in the 1,500 (5:33.97) and the 1,000 (3:34.10). Anna Nyberg finished sixth in the 1,500 (5:37.24) and the 1,000 (3:36.33).
Nina Cillino placed sixth in the 55 dash (8.24), as did Kaelie Kennedy in the 3,000 (12:59.53).
Turano, Sousa, Lorello and Cillino combined to place second in the 4x400 relay (4:35.16).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.