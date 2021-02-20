PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West and Diana Turano placed in individual events during a girls indoor track and field meet at the Providence Career & Technical Center on Friday night.
West was sixth in the 1,000 (3:11.04), and Turano finished sixth in the long jump (16-2).
Westerly's 4x400 relay of West, Turano, Nina Cillino and Mia Woycik finished fourth (4:30.24).
Turano, Cillino, Woycik and Jillian Octeau placed fifth in the 4x200 (1:54.35).
Westerly will next compete in the state meet on Saturday at PCTA at 1:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.