PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Cali West finished in the top three in a pair of races during a Headley Division girls indoor track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Monday.
West was second in the 1,500 (5:12.47) and third in the 1,000 (3:22.06).
Westerly (0-4, 0-4 Headley Division) lost to Portsmouth, 69-27, and West Warwick, 64-35.
Geena Falcone was third in the 600 (1:53.88).
Westerly's 4x400 relay of Falcone, Addison Serra, Ella Faubert and Dacia Gingerella placed fourth in 4:49.01.
— Keith Kimberlin
