COVENTRY — Kaya West placed second in two races and the Westerly High girls finished sixth at the Southern Division track and field championships on Saturday.
West was second in the 800 (2:25:91) and the 1,500 (4:56.16).
Westerly finished with 50 points. North Kingstown was first with 155, followed by South Kingstown with 100.
Rachel Federico placed fourth in the shot put (30-1½) and the discus (97-1). Summer Bruno contributed a fourth in the 400 (1:02.93) and a sixth in the 200 (28.84). Mia Woycik was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Westerly's 4x400 relay of Kaya West, Woycik, Ella Faubert and Bruno placed second (4:18.19). The 4x100 team of Woycik, Faubert, Nina Cillino and Bruno finished third in 53.85.
The 4x800 team of Cali West, Mikayla Sousa, Sofia Cillino and Geena Falcone placed fourth (10:17.90).
Westerly will next host Chariho, Narragansett and Prout on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.