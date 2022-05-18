STONINGTON — Phoebe Werling and Miabella Antonio each scored in three field events as Stonington High beat Lyman Memorial, 82-67, in an ECC out-of-division girls track meet Wednesday.
Werling was first in the discus (87-2) and the javelin (98-5) and second in the shot put (25-10). Antonio won the shot put (26-1) and was second in rhw discus (69-9) and javelin (74-7).
Nancy Inthasit won the 100 (12.4) and the 200 (26.3). Addison Labbe was first in the 1,600 (6:29.2) and the 3,200 (12:27.5).
Helena Hoinsky contributed a first in the 400 (1:03.1) and the 200 (27.4). Iliana Rashleigh won the 800 (2:35.5).
Rory Risley finished second in the high jump (4-8) and third in the 300 hurdles (1:02.8). Marin Singletary was second in the long jump (14-9½) and third in the 100 hurdles (19.2).
Sophia Anderson was second in pole vault (7-6) and third in the triple jump (27-3). Molly Neale placed second in the 1,600 (6:33.8). Mia Pisani was third in the 1,600 (7:02.9,) as was Peyton Vanderstreet in the 800 (2:46.5).
Stonington (5-0) next competes in the ECC Division II meet on Monday at Plainfield at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.