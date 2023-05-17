STONINGTON — Stonington High's Peyton Vanderstreet finished first in the 1,600, but East Lyme beat Stonington High, 117.5-18.5, in an ECC girls track and field meet on Wednesday.
Stonington's Marin Singletary was second in long jump (14-8.5) and third in triple jump (32-5).
Molly Musselman was second in the 800 (2:33.3), as was Alexa Williams in the 400 (1:05.1).
Third-place finishers were Olivia Duhig, 100 (13.4), Alec Anderson, shot put (24-1), Morgan Anderson, discus (60-2) and Katie Anbari high jump (4-0).
Stonington finished the dual meet regular season at 2-6.
— Keith Kimberlin
