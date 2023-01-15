PROVIDENCE — Westerly High placed in the top five in two relays at the East Coast Invitational girls indoor track meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Kaya West, Cali West, Sofia Cillino and Geena Falcone finished fourth in the 4x800 (10:33.01).
The 4x400 relay team of Ella Faubert, Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno and Addison Serra placed fifth (4:25.16).
Rachel Federico was eighth in the shot put (33-1¼) as was Summer Brno in the 800 (1:03.29). Calla Bruno finished 10th in the 400 (1:03.79).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.