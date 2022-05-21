WEST WARWICK — Chariho High's Weeko Thompson won the shot put and finished second in the javelin at the Class B girls track and field championship meet on Saturday.
Thompson had a throw of 37-4¼ in the shot put and 105-6 in the javelin.
Chariho placed sixth with 49 points. South Kingstown won the event with 130.5 points. Smithfield was second with 73.
Erin vonHousen was second in the 3,000 (10:39.69), as was Emily Brown in the 300 hurdles (49.37). Brooke Kanaczet placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.89).
Chariho's 4x800 relay team of Tori Babineau, Maya Weathers, Anna LaCroix and Catherine Allenson finished third (10:56.24).
Kanaczet, Babineau, Weathers and LaCroix placed fourth in the 4x400 (4:31.83).
Chariho will next compete in the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
