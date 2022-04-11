WOOD RIVER JCT. — Weeko Thompson and Erin vonHousen won two events each, but Chariho High lost to South Kingstown, 84-56, and Coventry, 86-67, in a Southern Division girls track meet Monday.
Thompson won the shot put (personal-best 38-1½) and the discus (107-5), both personal bests. VonHousen was first in the 800 (2:25) and the 1,500 (4:57½).
Emily Brown won the 300 hurdles in 49.9.
"We had three kids perform at state-meet level today," Chariho coach Scott Fortune said. "Weeko's performance was a big-time PR. Emily Brown breaking 50 in the 300 hurdles is great. I think sixth at the state meet last year was 50.
"And Erin breaking five minutes in the 1,500 this early in the season, that's amazing."
Tori Babineau was first in the 400 in a personal-best 67.9 and second in the javelin (72.5).
Emaline Wiberg and Grace Abbottt tied for second in the 100 (14.0). Brooke Kanaczet was third in the 300 hurdles (52.0).
The 4x100 relay team of Wiberg, Rachael Abbott, Brown and Grace Abbott finished first (55.0).
Kanaczet, vonHousen, Babineau and Maya Weathers placed second in the 4x400 (4:36.4).
Chariho (2-2, 2-2 Southern Division) next competes in the Injury Fund on Thursday at Conley Stadium in Providence.
— Keith Kimberlin
