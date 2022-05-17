WESTERLY — Weeko Thompson won two events and once against improved her school record in the discus during a Southern Division girls track and field meet at Westerly High on Monday.
Thompson finished with a throw of 123-3 to place first in the discus. The throw was 8-10 better than her previous best. She also won the shot put in 36-7.
Chariho (5-4, 5-4 Southern Division) beat Prout, 61-51, and Narragansett, 65-47, but lost to Westerly, 61-53.
Elle Clarke finished first in the 100 hurdles (19.8) and the high jump (4-2). Emaline Wiberg placed first in the 200 (27.9).
Second-place finishers were Erin vonHousen, 1,500 (5:00.9), Ashley Simmons, high jump (4-0), Laila Barros, hammer, (95-6), and Anna LaCroix, 800 (2:32.7).
Thire-place finishers were Brooke Kanaczet, 400 (65.9), Kendra Meagher, 100 (14.3), and Sophia Ganger, long jump (12-3½).
Chariho will next compete in the Class B meet on Saturday in West Warwick at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
