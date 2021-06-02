NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Lila Rich and Nancy Inthasit scored in two events each at the Class M girls track and field championship meet Wednesday at Willow Brook Park.
Rich placed second in the the high jump (5-0) and third in the pole vault (10-0).
Inthasit was fourth in the 100 (12.97) and fifth in the 200 (28.02).
Sophia Bell contributed a second in the javelin with a throw of 112-0.
The 4x100 relay team of Greene, Inthasit, Teagan O'Brien and Sophia Anderson finished fifth in 51.33.
Ruth Greene finished seventh in the 200 (28.02).
Stonington placed sixth in the team standings with 37 points. Weston finished with 113.5 to win the Class M title, edging Sheehan (112.0).
— Keith Kimberlin
