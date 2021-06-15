NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Teagan O'Brien is in 10th place after the first day of the heptathlon at Willow Brook Park.
O'Brien finished with 2,107 points on Tuesday. She placed eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.09), tied for eighth in the shot put (25-4), 12th in the 200 (27.77) and tied for 17th in the high jump (4-6¼).
Nancy Inthasit was 20th with 1,780 points. She was fourth in the 200 (26.71), tied for 26th in both the high jump (4-4.25) and the shot put (21-0), and 31st in the 100 hurdles (19.93).
The event continues today with the long jump, javelin and 800.
— Keith Kimberlin
