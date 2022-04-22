EAST LYME — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit finished first in two sprints in a girls outdoor track meet with East Lyme, Fitch and New London on Friday.
Inthasit won the 100 in 12.4 and the 200 in 26.0. Team scores were not kept.
Iliana Rashleigh placed first in the 800 (2:36.23). Sophia Anderson finished second in the high jump (3-10) and third in the triple jump (26-7).
Peyton Vanderstreet was third in the 800 (2:48.7), as was Rory Risley in the high jump (3-10).
Stonington will next host Windham and Grasso Tech on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.