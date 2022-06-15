NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit finished 16th in the heptathlon Wednesday at Willow Brook Park.
Inthasit totaled 3,167 points. Shelton's Audrey Kozak won the event with 4,095 points. Rose Volpintesta of Bethel was second with 3,762.
Inthasit tied for ninth in the long jump (15-1¼), 14th in javelin (64-10) and 29th in the 800 (3:05.93) in Wednesday's events.
— Keith Kimberlin
