NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit is in ninth place after the first day of the state hepathlon on Tuesday at Willow Brook Park.
Inthasit has 2,117 points, while Audrey Kozak of Shelton leads the event with 2,581.
Inthasit, a senior, won the 200 (25.85), was 14th in both the high jump (4-6¼) and the shot put (24-7), and 22nd in the 100 hurdles (18.38).
Inthasit moved up nine spots after winning the 200.
Her performance qualified her for the second day, when the long jump, javelin and 800 will take place.
Stonington's Sophia Anderson was 42nd with 1,362 points. She was 45th in the 100 hurdles (20.76), 34th in the high jump (4-2¼), 44th in the shot put (19-0¾) and 38th in the 200 (30.14).
Katie Anbari was 51st with 797 points. She was 33rd in the 100 hurdles (20.02), 50th in the shot put (17-9½) and 52nd in the 200 (33.59). She did not clear the minimum height required to score in the high jump.
Anderson and Anbari did not qualify for the second day.
— Keith Kimberlin
