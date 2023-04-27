LEDYARD — Stonington High won three events, but lost to Ledyard, 117-33, in an ECC Division II girls track and field meet on Wednesday.
Marin Singletary won the triple jump (31-7.5) and Peyton Vanderstreet topped the field in the 3,200 (12:16.1). Morgan Anderson placed first in discus (74-4).
Alexa Williams finished second in both the 200 (28.3) and the 400 (1:04.0).
Addison Labbe placed second in the 1,600 (5:53.8). Lauren Vossler finished second in the 300 hurdles (1:02).
Alec Anderson was third in the shot put (26-2.5) and the discus (54-7). Olivia Duhig was third in the 100 (13.8).
Stonington (2-3, 0-2) next travels to New London on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
