STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls indoor track team finished first in eight events during a meet with Fitch on Saturday.
The meet actually took place outdoors and no team scores were kept. The runners still competed in indoor distances.
Stonington took the top three spots in the 55 hurdles with Amelia Caron (10.1), Marin Singletary (10.9) and Brenna Keilty (14.4).
Singletary was the only competitor in the high jump and cleared 4-2.
Nancy Inthasit was first in the 55 dash (7.9), and Helen Hoinsky topped the field in the 300 (46.8).
Megan Detwiler won the 600 (1:58.4), and Rachel Sabbadini claimed first in the 1,000 (3:55.9).
Miabella Antonio won the shot put (23-4), and Madison Wing was second (22-11).
Nuchwara Inthasit, Amelia Caron, Phoebe Werling and Hannah Andersen finished second in the 4x200 relay (1:57.6).
— Keith Kimberlin
