LEBANON, Conn. — Nancy Inthasit, Lila Rich, Sophia Bell and Amelia Caron won two events each as Stonington High defeated Lyman Memorial, 82-57, in an ECC out-of-division girls track meet Wednesday.
Inthasit won the 100 (13.6) and the 200 (27.8). Rich was first in the high jump (4-10) and the pole vault (9-0).
Bell was first in the shot put (26-8) and the javelin (91-10). She also placed second in the discus (64-7). Caron was first in the 100 hurdles (19.0) and the 300 hurdles (55.1).
Madison Wing won the discus (80-4), placed second in javelin (76-0) and third in shot put (22-9).
Helena Hoinsky won the 400 (65.7) and was second in the 200 (29.0).
Teagan O'Brien contributed a second in the long jump (14-7) and the 100 hurdles (19.6) and a third in the high jump (4-8).
Miabella Antonino was second in the shot put (23-4) and third in the discus (62-3).
Sophia Anderson finished second in the pole vault (7-0) and third in the long jump (13-4).
Sasha Oakes was third in the 800 (3:11), as was Alexa Williams in the 400 (67.3).
Stonington's 4x100 relay team of Hannah Andersen, Inthasit, O'Brien and Hoinsky was first in 53.0.
Stonington next hosts Ledyard on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.