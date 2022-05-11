STONINGTON — Stonington High won 15 of 17 events to cruise past Griswold, 116-16, in an ECC out-of-division girls track and field meet Wednesday.
Phoebe Werling finished first in the discus (72-11) and javelin (101-10). She was third in the shot put (26-3).
Rory Risley was first the 300 hurdles (1:00.1), high jump (4-6) and second in the 100 hurdles (20.7). Addison Labbe won the 1,600 (5:49.9) and the 3,200 (13:19.3).
Iliana Rashleigh was first in the 800 (2:31.7) and third in the 400 (1:07.1). Marin Singletary finished first in the 100 hurdles (19.4) and second in the long jump (15-0). Sophia Anderson was first in the pole vault (7-0) and third in the high jump (3-10).
Hannah Andersen placed first in the 200 (27.8) and third in the 100 (13.5).
Other first-place finishers were Nancy Inthasit, 100 (12.3) and Helena Hoinsky, 400 (1:03.5).
Miabella Antonio was second in the shot put (26-9.5), discus (66-2) and javelin (82-3). Alexa Williams was second in the 400 (1:05.0) and the 800 (2:42.7).
Katie Anbari was second in the 300 hurdles (1:05) and third in the 100 hurdles (20.9).
Olivia Duhig was second in the 200 (30.5), as was Isabella Spaulding in the high jump (4-0) and Molly Neale in the 1,600 (6:23.6).
Third-place finishers were Courtney Labbe, discus (57-9) and javelin (51-10), and Peyton Vanderstreet, 800 (2:47.8).
Stonington's 4x100 relay of Duhig, Hoinsky, Anderson and Inthasit was first (54.7). Williams, Hoinsky, Rashleigh and Singletary won the 4x400 (4:29.9).
Vanderstreet, Neale, Mia Pisani and Madeline DeLaura won the 4x800 (12:48.3).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.