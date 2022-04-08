PLAINFIELD — Stonington High finished first in 15 events and topped Plainfield, 112-30, in in an ECC Division III girls track meet Friday.
Sophia Anderson won the high jump (4-0), the pole vault (7-6) and the triple jump (25-6).
Nancy Inthasit was first in the 100 (12.3) and the 200 (26.3). Addison Labbe won the 1,600 (6:07.7) and the 3,200 (13:24.8).
Marin Singletary finished first in the 100 hurdles (20.1) and second in the long jump (13-8). Phoebe Werling was first in the javelin (90-7) and second in the discus (64-2).
Miabella Antonio won the shot put (26-1), finished second in the javelin (80-0) and third in the discus (57-8.5).
Rory Risley placed first in the 300 hurdles (1:07.1) and second in the 100 hurdles (22.0).
Helena Hoinsky finished first in the 400 (1:03.1), as did Iliana Rashleigh in the 800 (2:40.2).
Hannah Andersen finished second in the 100 (13.6) and the 200 (28.0). Molly Neale was second in the 1,600 (6:59.2) and the 3,200 (16:46.5).
Alexa Williams placed second in the 400 (1:04.9) and third in the 800 (2:50.4). Katie Anbari was second in the 300 hurdles (1:12) and third in the 100 hurdles (22.4).
Peyton Vanderstreet placed third in the 400 (1:17.8),.
The 4x800 relay team of Neale, Mia Pisani, Madeline DeLaura and Vanderstreet finished first in 12:35.2.
The 4x400 relay of Hoinsky, Williams, Singletary and Rashleigh won in 4:37.2.
Stonington next hosts Grasso Tech and Windham on April 27 at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
