NEW LONDON — When the 2020 CIAC outdoor track and field season was canceled in the height of the pandemic, then Stonington HIgh sophomore sprinter Nancy Inthasit called coach Ben Bowne.
"Nancy wanted to know what she could do to ensure she'd be ready to go for when track resumed sometime in the future," Bowne said. "I gave her some workouts and encouraged her. She came back for our weird mini indoor track season outdoors in 2021 as a different person.
"She was ready and became a great leader, maybe the best leader I ever had with her enthusiasm. She sets an incredible example every day."
Now a senior, Inthasit led Stonington to a hard-fought ECC Division II indoor track and field championship Sunday at the Coast Guard Academy, helping the Bears score 95 points to outscore Ledyard (81), Bacon Academy (71), Montville (61) and Lyman (60) and four other teams. She won the 55 meter dash in a school record of 7.39, breaking her own mark, and ran legs on victorious 4x180 and 4x400 relays.
While Stonington's boys' team rolled to a decisive ECC victory, the girls needed everyone to step up.
"This is a very hard-working team and we came here to win," Inthasit said. "The season is going very well."
Stonington, without a strong distance-running team nor depth in field events, relied on Inthasit and her sprinting teammates. Helena Hoinsky won the 300 in 44.0 and Hannah Anderson was third in 45.63.
Maya Terwilliger and Madison Allard were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 55 dash. Hoinsky added a third in the 600 (1:48.01) and Alexa Williams (1:50.90) was fourth.
Continuing Stonington's recent history of relay success, the Bears pulled away from the pack by passing the baton.
The 4x180 team of Terwilliger, Carly Constantine, Hannah Andersen and Inthasit won in 1:40.77.
Constantine, Iliana Rashleigh, Inthasit and Hoinsky were first in the 4x400 (4:26.86_. Terwilliger, Constantine, Williams and Rashleigh captured first in the 1440 sprint medley. Bela deCastro, Mia Pisani, Molly Neale and Madeline DeLaura were second in the 4x720 relay.
Rashleigh, a key freshman along with Terwilliger, was second in the 1,000 (3:20.72).
Field event scorers included Olivia Habarek (fourt, shot put, 31-3) and Marin Singletary (third, long jump, 14-2).
"Some things went very well and some things didn't go as planned," Bowne said.
Inthasit projects as Stonington's top individual to win a Class S race in the 55 Saturday. She hopes to join her boyfriend, Stonington hurdling ace Josh Mooney, as a state champ.
"She's a great leader, competitor and is really driven and pushes herself," Bowne said. "Her and Josh really motivate each other and give each other tips on what they can do to get better. It has a lot to do with their success. They help each other out and hold each other accountable."
