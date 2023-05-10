COLCHESTER, Conn. — Marin Singletary finished first in two jumps, but Stonington High lost to Bacon Academy, 117-28, in an ECC girls track and field meet on Wednesday.
Singletary jumped 13-11 in the long jump and 29-10 in the triple jump.
Addison Labbe won the 800 (2:41.58) and was followed by teammates Peyton Vanderstreet (2:41.95) and Molly Musselman (2:44.30).
Vanderstreet, Musselman, Labbe and Madeline DeLaura, won the 4x800 (11:14).
Third-place finishers were Alexa Williams, 400 (1:06.8), Alec Anderson, shot put (26-0) and Katie Anbari, javelin (65-3).
Stonington next travels to the Old Saybrook Invitational on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
