MONTVILLE — Stonington High's Marin Singletary won the long jump and finished third in the triple jump in an ECC out-of-division girls track and field quad meet on Wednesday.
Singletary went 14-11 in the long jump and 30-0 in the triple jump.
Stonington (2-2) beat Putnam, 105-5, and St. Bernard, 75-47, but lost to Montville, 93-55.
Alexa Williams placed first in the 200 (28.7). Alec Anderson finished second in the shot put (25-10.5) and third in discus (62-6).
Other second-place finishers were Addison Labbe, 1,600 (5:50.7), Madeline DeLaura, 3,200 (15:18.9), Isabella Spaulding, javelin (69-3) and Morgan Anderson, discus (64-4).
Third-place finishers were Peyton Vanderstreet, 1,600 (5:51.8), Molly Musselman, 800 (2:51.2) and Olivia Duhig, 100 (13.9).
The 4x800 relay team of Vanderstreet, Musselman, Labbe and DeLaura placed first in 12:52.
Stonington next competes at Ledyard on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
