WOOD RIVER JCT. — In a short amount of time, Chariho High sophomore Weeko Thompson has made some significant progress as a thrower for the girls track team.
This past season, she was second-team All-State in the shot put (38-7¾) and was third team in the discus (113-9). She was first-team Class B in the shot put and second team in the javelin. And she was first-team All-Southern Division in both events. She already holds the school record in both the shot put and the discus.
Thompson didn't start throwing until her freshman season. So, she's been competing for just over a year.
"She won both events at the freshman state meet last season, but last year was the first time she had thrown," Chariho coach Scott Fortune said.
Thompson was in the running for the state title in the shot put.
"At the state meet in the shot put, it came down to a throw-off between her and the other girl (Cumberland junior Alyssa Yankee)," Fortune said. "The other girl beat her by an inch and a quarter. I think it was obvious they were the two best shot putters in the state.
"Weeko works really hard. If the weather's bad, she's still out there throwing. She's strong, fast and her technique has gotten better and better. She's a great athlete to coach."
Thompson finished seventh at the New England championships and just missed All-New England by one place.
Sophomore Erin vonHousen was first-team All-Southern Division in the 1,500 (4:51.63) and third team in the 800 (2:28.39). She was second-team All-Class B in the 3,000.
She holds the school record for the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.
"She's obviously one of the elite distance runners in the state," Fortune said. "She was fourth at the state meet in the 3,000, just missing All-State. She's a really works hard as well. She understands the dedication that is required."
Freshman Emily Brown was second-team All-Southern Division and second-team Class B in the 300 hurdles (49.83). She scored in the event at the state meet, placing sixth.
"And then she had a PR (personal record of 47:43) at the New Englands, where she was the top freshman," Fortune said. "She trains hard and she is fast. She attacks the hurdles really well. She doesn't slow down when she gets to them. And she listens well. If you tell her to try something, she does."
Brown, Rachael Abbott, Emaline Wiberg and Grace Abbott earned second-team Southern Division in the 4x100 relay (53.2).
Maya Weathers, Anna LaCroix, Catherine Allenson and Tori Babineau earned third-team Class B honors in the 4x800 relay (10:55.24).
Chariho finished 3-3 in the Southern Division dual meet season. The Chargers were fourth in the Division championship meet, sixth in Class B and 11th at the state event.
"I thought the season went really well," Fortune said. "Our main scorers were young, so next year could be another good year."
