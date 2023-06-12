STONINGTON — It was a rebuilding year for the Stonington High girls indoor track team after posting a run of four ECC Division II titles and two runner-up finishes in the last seven years.
Though the Bears finished fifth in the title meet this year, they showed some of the relay success that has contributed heavily to their recent streak.
Stonington's 1,440 sprint medley relay team of sophomores Maya Terwilliger, Iliana Rashleigh and juniors Alexa Williams and Olivia Duhig outperformed its No. 3 seed and won the race at the ECC Division II championship meet in 4:05.74 when Rashleigh outkicked a Lyman Memorial runner on the last leg. The four runners made ECC Division II first team by virtue of winning the race.
"We've had a lot of success on our ECC championship teams with relays," Stonington coach Ben Bowne said. "In some cases, the girls have asked to run on relays rather than specialize on individual events because they enjoy it so much. This race was nice to see because Illiana made up a lot of ground on the last leg to pull it out."
The 1,600-meter sprint medley of Rashleigh, Williams, Duhig and Mason Zagol was fourth in the Class S meet, matching the best finish there for the Bears, who finished 11th.
The 4x800 team of sophomores DeLaura, Peyton Vanderstreet, Mia Pisani and junior Addison Labbe also finished fourth. Labbe owned Stonington's best individual finish with a fifth in the 3,200.
At the ECC meet, the 4x800 relay of DeLaura, Vanderstreet, Pisani and Labbe earned ECC honorable mention status by finishing second in that race. Labbe was also honorable mention after finishing second in the 3,200.
Pisani added an ECC Sportsmanship award, and Labbe was named Stonington's ECC Scholar-Athlete.
