NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Teagan O'Brien finished 11th at the state heptathlon on Wednesday.
O'Brien finished with 3,341 points. On the second day of competition, she placed seventh in the long jump (15-7½), 18th in the javelin (61-4) and 21st in the 800 (2:49).
Nancy Inthasit was 24th with 2,769 points.
Mariella Schweitzer of Joel Barlow won the event with 3,975 points.
The event ended the season for Stonington.
— Keith Kimberlin
