NEW LONDON — Stonington High's Molly Musselman finished first in two events, but the Bears lost to New London, 76-53, in an ECC girls track and field meet on Wednesday.
Mussleman won the 800 (2:42.42) and the 1,600 (6:05.81).
Addison Labbe won the 3,200 (14:26.12) and was second in the 1,600 (6:16.80).
Marin Singletary finished second in the long jump (14-9) and the triple jump (29-3). Lauren Vossler was second in the 200 (23.46) and the 300 hurdles (1:01.45).
Peyton Vanderstreet placed second in the 3,200 (14:26.80) and third in the 1,600 (6:16.95). Katie Anbari finished second in the 100 hurdles (19.96) and third in javelin (65-8).
Alec Anderson contributed a third in both shot put (25.7) and discus (62-9). Morgan Anderson was second in discus (65-3) and Alexa Williams finished third in the 200 (27.74).
Williams, Olivia Duhig, Mia Pisani and Madeline DeLaura won the 4x400 (6:00.36). DeLaura, Pisani, Musselman and Vanderstreet placed first in the 4x800 (14:11.25).
Stonington (2-4) next travels to Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.