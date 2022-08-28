STONINGTON — Coach Ben Bowne didn't hold quite the same lofty expectations for the Stonington High girls track and field team as he did for his boys squad, which ultimately won the Class M state championship.
After all, Bowne's girls featured barely 20 on the roster and were headlined by only one senior with any history of winning an event at an ECC meet: Nancy Inthasit.
But if expectations were different, the amount of winning was the same on the ECC level. Stonington followed Inthasit's lead and pieced together enough contributions to claim the ECC Division II-IV championship with 157 points, besting Lyman Memorial and Montville (137 points each) in the nine-team field.
Inthasit won the 100 (12.64) and 200 (25.76) at the ECC meet and anchored the victorious 4x100 relay. A Class S state 55-meter champ in indoor track, Inthasit went on to finish fourth in the 100 meters at the Class M meet, equaling her 12.64 time. She placed eighth in the State Open 100 with a school-record 12.29.
"It was another outstanding season for Nancy," Bowne said. "She's a super competitor, probably the best leader and role model I've ever coached."
Stonington made the most of its roster depth, piecing together combinations to win all three relays at the ECC meet. Ithasit joined Olivia Duhig, Helena Hoinsky and Hannah Anderson to earn All-ECC by winning the 4x100 in 51.92.
In the 4x400 relay, Marin Singletary, Hoinsky, Iliana Rashleigh and Alexa Williams won in 4:19.67. Peyton Vanderstreet, Molly Neale, Rashleigh and Addison Labbe teamed to win the 4x800 in 10:42.86 to earn ECC first-team distinction.
Rashleigh, a freshman, developed into an emerging standout, adding ECC honors by winning the 800 (2:29.55) at the conference II-IV meet. Risley, another promising freshman, paid immediate dividends by earning ECC first team after winning the ECC high jump (4-10) and placing in both hurdling events.
"The future is bright for Iliana and Rory," Bowne said. "Hopefully they'll be cornerstones of the program in the future."
Stonington also received unexpected contributions from Phoebe Werling, a senior who played softball the previous three years.
Werling, a shot putter in indoor track during winters, gave outdoor throwing events a try this spring and was an immediate success. She made ECC first team after winning the javelin (106-8). She later finished seventh with a personal-best of 108-7 at the New Balance nationals rising stars division. Adding a second in the ECC discus, Werling looks to continue her throwing at Suffolk University.
"Phoebe was a welcome addition," Bowne said. "She was just seven feet short of the school record with just one season of experience."
