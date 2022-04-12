EXETER — Kaya West finished first in two races as the Westerly High girls track team split a Southern Division girls track and field meet on Tuesday.
West won the 1,500 (4:58.9) and the 800 (2:23.3).
Westerly beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 60-20, but lost to North Kingstown, 120-29.
Rachel Federico was second in the discus (106-3) and third in the shot put (26-7).
Westerly's Summer Bruno finished first in the 400 (61.5), and Ella Faubert was third (64.5).
Cali West placed third in the 800 (2:37).
The 4x400 relay team of Faubert, Cali West, Bruno and Kaya West won in 4:24.4.
Westerly (1-3, 1-3 Southern Division) next competes in the Injury Fund meet on Thursday at Conley Stadium in Providence at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.