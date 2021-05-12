STONINGTON — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit won two sprints, but the Bears lost to East Lyme, 95-51, in an ECC Division I girls track meet Wednesday.
Inthasit was first in the 100 (12.8) and the 200 (26.8). Ruth Greene finished third in the 100 (13.4) and the 200 (27.7).
Helena Hoinsky was first in the 400 (64.2), and Lila Rich topped the high jump field at 5-0. Sophia Anderson was first in the pole vault (7-6), and Elise Greene tied for second (7-0).
Teagan O'Brien was second in the long jump (14-11) and the 100 hurdles (17.7)
Alexa Williams was second in the 800 (2:36).
Third-place finishers were Marin Singletary, 400 (69.0), Madison Wing, discus (79-6), and Ellie Korinek, 300 hurdles (52.0).
Stonington's Inthasit, Ruth Greene, O'Brien and Hoinsky won the 4x100 relay (51.4). Addison Labbbe, Sasha Oakes, Courtney Labbe and Williams placed first in the 4x800 (10:58.9).
Stonington is 3-1, 2-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
