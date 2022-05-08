DURHAM, Conn. — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit won two events, broke a meet record and was named the top female sprinter at the Marty Roberts Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Inthasit established the meet record in the 100 with a time of 12.54 during the meet at Coginchaug. She also won the 200 (27.08).
Stonington was first in the team standings with 92.5 points. Coginchaug was second with 68.2.
Helena Hoiksy won the 400 (1:02.26), and Alexa Williams was second (1:03.90).
Phoebe Werling finished second in the javelin (90-11) and third in discus (82-0). Hannah Andersen was third in the 100 (13.01) and fourth in the 200 (29.04).
Iliana Rashleigh was third in the 800 (2:33.14) and Sophia Anderson tied for fifth in the pole vault (7-6).
Stonington's 4x400 relay team of Rashleigh, Williams, Hoinsky and Addison Labbe placed first in 4:35.56.
— Keith Kimberlin
