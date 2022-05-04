MONTVILLE — Nancy Inthasit finished first in three events and Stonington High beat Montville, 84-65, in an ECC Division III girls track and field meet on Wednesday.
Inthasit was first in the 100 (12.5), the 200 (26.3) and the long jump (15-10).
Phoebe Werling placed first in the discus (75-11) and javelin (89-6). Sophia Anderson won the pole vault (7-0) and tied for second in the high jump (4-2). Iliana Rashleigh won the 800 (2:32.8).
Helena Hoinsky was first in the 100 (1:01.5) and second in the 200 (28.0). Addison Labbe finished first in the 3,200 (13:21.8) and second in the 1,600 (5:51.9).
Miabella Antonino was second in the discus (62-10) and the javelin (69-8) and third in the shot put (26-0).
Hannah Andersen placed second in the 100 (13.7) and third in the 200 (28.6). Marin Singletary finished second in the long jump (15-1) and third in the 100 hurdles (19.7).
Alexa Williams finished second in the 400 (1:04), and Mia Pisani was third in the 3,200 (16:16.9).
Stonington will next compete in the Marty Roberts Invitational at Coginchaug in Durham, Connecticut, on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
