PLAINFIELD — Nancy Inthasit finished first in two sprints and Phoebe Werling scored in three field events as Stonington High captured the ECC Division III-IV girls track and field championship on Monday.
Inthasit won the 100 (12.64) and the 200 (25.76). Werling place first in the javelin (106-8), second in discus (86-0) and seventh in shot put (26-4).
Stonington finished with 157 points. Lyman Memorial and Montville tied for second with 137 each.
Iliana Rashleigh won the 800 (2:29.55). Addison Labbe was second in the 3,200 (12:51.54) and third in the 1,600 (5:49.13).
Rory Risley was first in the high jump (4-10), sixth in the 100 hurdles (20.9) and eighth in 300 hurdles (1:02.22). Marin Singletary placed second in the long jump (16-1).
Hannah Andersen placed third in the 100 (13.68) and fifth in the 200 (28.09). Sophia Anderson was third in pole vault (8-0) and eighth in long jump (13-5).
Alexa Williams was fifth in the 400 (1:03.10), as was Katie Anbari in the 100 hurdles (20.63).
Seventh-place finishers were Molly Neale, 1,600 (6:37.80), and Peyton Vanderstreet, 800 (2:42.02). Miabella Antonio placed eighth in shot put (26-3).
Stonington was first in all three relays.
Inthasit, Andersen, Hoinksy and Olivia Duhig won the 4x100 (51.92). Hoinsky, Williams, Rashleigh and Singletary finished first in the 4x400 (4:19.67). Rashleigh, Labbe, Neal and Vanderstreet won the 4x800 (10:42.86).
Stonington will next compete in the Class M meet on June 2 at 3 p.m. at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.
— Keith Kimberlin
