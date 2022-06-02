NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit placed fourth in the 100 as the Bears finished 14th in the Class M girls track and field championships on Thursday.
Inthasit turned in a time of 12.67 at Willow Brook Park.
Stonington finished with 21.14 points. Sheehan won the meet with 125.50 points.
Alexa Williams finished fifth in the 400 (1:01.42), as did Addison Labbe in the 3,200 (12:05.91). Phoebe Werling placed seventh in the javelin (82-8).
Iliana Rashleigh finished eighth in the 800 (2:28.84), and Sophia Anderson tied for eighth in the pole vault (7-6).
Stonington's 4x100 relay of Inthasit, Hannah Andersen, Helena Hoinsky and Olivia Duhig placed sixth (51.22).
Hoinsky, Williams, Marin Singletary and Rashleigh finished seventh in the 4x400 (4:21.53).
— Keith Kimberlin
