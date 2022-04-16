BEN FARGO, Chariho, Baseball, Senior; Fargo allowed just one hit through five shutout innings in the season opener for the Chargers. Fargo struck out seven and walked three to earn the victory.

ADDIE HAUPTMANN, Wheeler, Softball, Senior; Hauptmann pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 in the Lions’ win over Ellis Tech. For the week, Hauptmann was 4 for 7 with three RBIs at the plate.

EMMA LOGEL, Stonington, Girls Lacrosse, Freshman; Logel scored 13 goals in three Stonington victories. Logel has scored 22 goals through four games for the unbeaten Bears this season.

SOPHIA VALENTINI, Westerly, Softball, Sophomore; Valentini struck out 24 batters in two Westerly victories. She pitched a three-hitter in each game and has a 0.50 ERA through the first two games of the season. She was also a combined 4 for 7 at the plate with two doubles and a pair of RBIs.

