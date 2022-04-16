BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit placed first in the 100 and third in the 300 at the Lady Hawks Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Inthasit turned in a time of 12.66 in the 100 and 26.39 in the 200.
Phoebe Werling placed third in the javelin (83-4), and Sophia Anderson was sixth in the pole vault (7-6).
Werling, Inthasit, Helena Hoinsky and Hannah Andersen combined for fourth in the 4x100 relay (52.34).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.