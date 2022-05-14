EAST HARTFORD — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit won the 100 and placed third in the 200 at the 90th annual Greater Hartford Outdoor Track & Field Invitational on Saturday.
Inthasit had a time of 12.51 in the 100 and 26.26 in the 200. Phoebe Werling was fourth in the javelin (100-5). Iliana Rashleigh finished seventh in the 800 (2:27.48).
Olivia Duhig, Helena Hoinsky, Hannah Andersen and Inthasit placed third in the 4x100 (52.11).
— Keith Kimberlin
