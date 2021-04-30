GROTON — Nancy Inthasit and Lila Rich won two events each as Stonington High beat Fitch, 102.5-33.5, in an ECC Division I girls track meet on Wednesday.
Inthaist was first in the 100 (13.2) and 200 (27.8). Rich won the high jump (4-10) and pole vault (9-0).
Sophia Bell won the javelin (89-4) and was second in the discus (66-0) and shot put (27-3).
Sophia Anderson finished first in the triple jump (27-4), second in the pole vault (8-2) and third in the long jump (13-5).
Olivia Haberek was first in the shot put (28-10) and third in the discus (63-8) and javelin (65-4).
Madison Wing was first in the discus (79-10) and second in the javelin (81-11).
Amelia Caron finished first in the 100 hurdles (18.6) and third in the 300 hurdles (54.4). Helena Hoinsky was first in the 400 (1:04.5) and third in the 200 (29.0). Marin Singletary placed first in the long jump (15-3) and third in the 400 (1:10.7). Alexa Williams won the 800 (2:40.5).
Ellie Korinek was second in the 100 hurdles (19.2), the 300 hurdles (53.8) and the high jump (4-6).
Ruth Greene placed second in the 200 (28.7) and third in the 100 (13.8) and high jump (4-4). Elise Greene was second in the long jump (14-0) and third in the pole vault (6-6).
Other third-place finishers were Sasha Oakes, 1,600 (6:49); and Miabella Antonino, shot put (25-1).
Stonington's 4x800 relay team of Williams, Addison Labbe, Courtney Labbe and Hannah Andersen was first in 4:48.
Stonington is 3-0, 2-0 ECC Division I.
— Keith Kimberlin
