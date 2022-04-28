STONINGTON — Nancy Inthasit, Addison Labbe and Marin Singletary won two events each as Stonington High defeated Windham, 99-50, in an ECC Division III girls track and field meet Wednesday.
Inthasit placed first in the 100 (12.7) and the 200 (26.0). Labbe won the 1,600 (6:19.2) and the 3,200 (13:23.7). And Singletary won the 100 hurdles (19.7) and the long jump (13-10).
Helena Hoinsky won the 400 (1:02.6) and was second in the 200 (27.7). Rory Risley placed first in the 300 hurdles (1:02.8) and second in the 100 hurdles (21.7).
Miabella Antonino won the javelin (93-9) and placed second in the shot put (24-10½).
Sophia Anderson placed second in the high jump (3-10), pole vault (7-6), long jump (11-9) and took third in triple jump (25-10½).
Molly Neale finished second in the 3,200 (16:32.4) and third in the 1,600 (6:56.2).
Second-place finishers were Iliana Rashleigh, 800 (2:43), Olivia Duhig, 100 (14.5), and Peyton Vanderstreet, 1,600 (6:47.5).
Phoebe Werling was third in the 100 (14.6) and the discus (71-0). Alexa Williams finished third in the 400 (1:04.2) and the 800 (2:57.7). Katie Anbari was third in the 300 hurdles (1:07.6).
Duhig, Hoinsky, Inthasit and Spaulding won the 4x100 (55.9). Rashleigh, Hoinskey, Williams and Singletary won the 4x400 (5:02.2).
Labbe, Vanderstreet, Mia Pisano and Neale won the 4x800 (12:42.5).
Stonington (2-0, 2-0 ECC Division III) next competes at Montville on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.