STONINGTON — Nancy Inthasit and Amelia Caron won two races each as the Stonington High girls track and field team topped Ledyard, 80-70, in an ECC Division I meet Thursday.
Inthasit topped the field in the 100 (13.0) and the 200 (27.1). Caron was first in the 100 hurdles (17.7) and the 300 hurdles (55.1). Alexa Williams won the 800 (2:43.7).
Olivia Haberek placed second in the shot put (31-10.5) and the discus (80-7).
Ellie Korinek finished second in the 300 hurdles (55.3) and third in the 100 hurdles (19.5).
Teagan O'Brien was second in the 100 hurdles (19.1) as was Hannah Andersen in the 400 (1:12.3).
Third-place finishers were Helena Hoinsky 200 (27.6), Sophia Bell, shot put (27-4) and Marin Singletary 100 (14.1).
Inthasit, O'Brien, Hoinsky and Andersen team to win the 4x100 (55.2).
The 4x400 relay of Hoinsky, Williams, Korinek and Singletary finished first in 4:37.7.
Stonington is 2-0, 1-0 Division I.
— Keith Kimberlin
