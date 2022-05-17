WESTERLY — Freshman Addison Serra placed first in two events as the Westerly High girls track and field team earned three Southern Divisions wins on Monday.
Serra was first in the 100 (14.1) and the long jump (14-0).
Westerly (4-5, 4-5 Southern Division) beat Chariho, 61-53, Prout, 63-45, and Narragansett, 64-38.
Other first-place winners were Kaya West, 1,500 (4:57.7), Mia Woycik, 300 hurdles (52.0), Mikayla Sousa, 800 (2:31.6), and Summer Bruno, 400 (65.2).
Kate Rafferty finished second in the 100 (14.2) and long jump (13-7).
Rachel Federico placed second in shot put (30-1¼) and third in discus (94-0).
Genna Falcone was second in the 800 (2:42.8), as was Ella Faubert in the 400 (65.6).
Cali West finished third in the 1,500 (5:06.2).
Westerly will next compete in the Class B meet on Saturday at West Warwick at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
