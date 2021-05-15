WATERFORD — Four Stonington High athletes each won two events and the Bears rolled past Waterford, 100-43, in an ECC Division I girls track meet Saturday.
Stonington is 4-1, 3-1 ECC Division I.
Teagan O'Brien was first in the 100 hurdles (18.2) and the long jump (15-9.25). She placed third in the high jump (4-8). Olivia Haberek won the discus (84-2) and the javelin (99-4).
Lila Rich placed first in the high jump (4-10) and the pole vault (9-6).
Nancy Inthasit was first in the 100 (12.8) and the 200 (27.1).
Sophia Anderson won the triple jump (26-2) and was second in the pole vault (8-0).
Sophia Bell placed first in the javelin (99-4) and second in the shot put (27-3).
Ellie Korinek placed first in the 300 hurdles (52.6) and second in the high jump (4-6).
Other first-place winners for the Bears were Alexa Williams, 800 (2:48.1), and Helena Hoinsky, 400 (1:02.7).
Marin Singletary was second in the 200 (229.3) and the long jump (14-9.25).
Madison Wing was second in the discus (81-5) and the javelin (85-4).
Third-place finishers were Courtney Labbe, 800 (2:59.6), Hannnah Andersen, 200 (29.9), and Miabella Antonino, discus (67-0).
— Keith Kimberlin
