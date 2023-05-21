PORTSMOUTH — Rachel Federico finished first in the shot put and second in discus as Westerly High placed seventh in the Class B girls track and field meet on Sunday.
Federico had a throw of 34-3.5 in the shot put and 114-2 in the discus. Westerly finished with 60 points. South Kingstown won the meet with 128 and Barrington had 101.25.
Sydney Haik finished second in the 400 (1:01.07). Calla Brunso was sixth (1:02.85) and Summer Bruno eighth (1:03.84).
Annabelle Fowler placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.2) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (52.81).
Madison Pellegrino was fifth in the shot put (31.5.25). Cali West placed sixth in the 1,500 (5:10.91) and Lorelai Sacco finished eighth in the hammer throw (123-10).
Westerly's 4x400 relay of Haik, Calla Bruno, Summer Bruno and Addison Serra finished second (4:14.42). The same group placed seventh in the 4x100 (54.29).
Mikayla Sousa, Ava Lidestri, Emerson Federico and Sofia Cillino finished third in the 4x800 (10:45.14).
Westerly next competes in the Mt. Pleasant Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Providence.
— Keith Kimberlin
