WEST WARWICK — Rachel Federico finished first in two field events, but Westerly High lost to a pair of Southern Division opponents in a girls track and field meet on Monday.
Federico was first in the shot put (31-9) and the discus (105-3).
Westerly (0-4) lost to West Warwick, 92-57, and South Kingstown, 109-52.
Sofia Cillino finished first in the 1,500 (5:17.2) and second in the 800 (2:32.4). Cali West won the 3,000 (11:35.0).
Lorelai Sacco placed second in the hammer (119-2). Selina Daniel was third in the shot put (24-2) and the discus (64-7).
Other third-place finishers were Calla Bruno (400, 64.0), Anabelle Fowler (300 hurdles, 52.9) and Geena Falcone (800, 2:37.3).
Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno, Ella Faubert and Addison Serra combined to finish second in the 4x400 (4:31.3).
Westerly (1-5) next hosts Chariho, Prout and Narragansett on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
