EXETER — Rachel Federico won two events and Westerly High split a Southern Division girls track and field meet on Tuesday.
Federico placed first in the shot put (31-9) and the discus (112-3).
Westerly (1-3) beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 73.5-45.5, but lost to North Kingstown, 99-58.
Sydney Haik finished first in the 400 (62.9) and second in the 200 (28.7).
Cali West won the 1,500 (5:11.2) and was second in the 800 (2:36.1). Kaya West won the 800 (2:27.5).
Madison Pellegrino finished second in the discus (81-3) and the shot put (28-5). Calla Bruno was second in the 400 (63.9) and third in the 200 (29.6).
Sofia Cillino finished second in the 3,000 (11:41.0) as did Anabelle Fowler in the 300 hurdles (53.5). Emerson Federico was third in the 1,500 (5:36.0).
Kaya West, Cali West, Bruno and Haik combined to win the 4x400 (4:22.7).
Westerly next competes in the Injury Fund Relays on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant in Providence.
— Keith Kimberlin
