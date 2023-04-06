COVENTRY — Rachel Federico finished first in two events, but the Westerly High girls track and field team dropped its first two Southern Division meets on Wednesday.
Federico was first in the shot put (31-10½) and the discus (116-3).
Westerly lost to Coventry, 73-60, and East Greenwich, 71-56.
Ella Faubert won the 400 (66.1). Cali West was first in the 3,000 (11:28) and Kaya West won the 800 (2:28).
Madison Pellegrino placed second in the shot put (30-10) and the discus (87-6).
Other second-place finishers were Annabelle Fowler (300 hurdles, 54.0), Sofia Cillino (3,000, 11:58) and Lorelai Sacco (hammer, 102-2).
Kate Rafferty finished third in the 100 (14.5), as did Addison Serra in the 400 (67.8).
The 4x400 relay team of Emerson Federico, Ava Lidestri, Geena Falcone and Kaya West placed first in 4:34.
Westerly will next compete on April 18 at Exeter-West Greenwich with North Kingstown at 4:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
