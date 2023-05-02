WESTERLY — Rachel Federico and Kaya West each won an event as Westerly High closed the Southern Division dual meet season with a pair of wins in a girls track and field meet on Monday.
Federico won the discus (113-11) and was second in the shot put (31-0). West won the 800 (2:23.9).
Westerly (3-6) beat Narragansett, 69-36, and Prout, 72-64, but lost to Chariho, 67-57.
Westerly's Annabelle Fowler finished second in the 300 hurdles (53.4) and third in the 100 hurdles (18.9).
Addison Serra finished second in the 400 (65.2) and Ella Faubert was third (65.4). Kate Rafferty contributed a second in the 200 (28.4).
Third-place finishers were Cali West, 1,500 (5:15.3), Calla Bruno, 800 (2:30.9), Madison Pellegrino, shot put (28-6) and Sofia Cillino, 3,000 (11:32.5).
Rafferty, Calla Bruno, Summer Bruno and Faubert won the 4x100 (53.4). Kaya West, Cali West, Serra and Faubert won the 4x400 (4:25.6).
Westerly next competes in the Southern Division championship meet on Sunday at West Warwick at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
