PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Rachel Federico and Kaya West placed fourth in their events at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Federico was fourth in the discus with a throw of 107. West placed fourth in the 800 (2:23.41).
Westerly will next compete in the state track meet on Saturday at Brown University at 12:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.