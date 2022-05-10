NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High's Rachel Federico placed third in the discus at the Mariner Invitational track and field meet on Tuesday.
Federico had a throw of 107-11. Kaya West finished fifth in the 800 (2:23.33).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Mia Woycik, Ella Faubert, Kaya West and Summer Bruno placed third (4:20.91).
Cali West, Mikayla Sousa, Sofia Collino and Geena Falcone finished third in the 4x800 (10:26.79).
Westerly will next compete in the Southern Division championships on Saturday at Coventry High at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
