PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Rachel Federico placed second in the discus and third in the shot put at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday.
Federico had a throw of 119-7 in the discus and 33-3¼ i the shot put at Conley Stadium.
Sydney Haik placed second in the 400 (59.97) and Calla Bruno was fourth (1:00.87).
Westerly next competes in the state meet at Conley Stadium on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.