NORTH KINGSTOWN — Rachel Federico and Summer Bruno each placed in the top three in two events for Westerly High in a Southern Division girls track and field meet Tuesday.
Federico was first in the shot put (25-9) and second in the discus (84-9). Bruno won the 400 (63.4) and was third in the 200 (29.4).
Team scores were not kept for the meet that also involved North Kingstown and Exeter-West Greenwich.
Mia Woycik was second in the 300 hurdles (52.9), and Nina Cillino was third in the 400 (66.0).
— Keith Kimberlin
